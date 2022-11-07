Elizabeth O’Brien “Betty” (Guzzo) of Quincy passed away Oct. 31, 2022.

Wife of the late Richard O’Brien. Treasured mother of Patricia “Patty” O’Brien, Mary O’Brien both of Quincy, Anne Marie (Annie) O’Brien of Manchester, NH and the late Paul, Michael, Peter and Richard “Richie” O’Brien Jr. Grandmother of Kevin and Christopher O’Brien. Great-grandmother of Nolan and Liam.

Betty was a waitress at a local breakfast shop before she started a family. She was a dedicated mother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed.

At the family’s request services are private.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.