Elizabeth Rideout, 87

Elizabeth “Betty” Rideout of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was 87.

She was born to the late Herbert and Florence Welch and raised in Roslindale. She graduated from Roslindale High School. Shortly after graduating she met Charles W. Rideout, Sr., they married and began a life together in Dorchester, eventually having 7 children. She worked as a Purchaser at the Carney Hospital for more than 20 years.

In Betty’s spare time she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was kind, loving, generous, and compassionate. Her warmth made her an excellent mother and nana. She also enjoyed cooking, people watching and playing board games with her family.

Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Charles W. Rideout, Sr. Devoted mother of Scott D. Rideout and his wife Diane of Quincy, Nicholas C. Rideout and his wife Sandra of Melrose, Mark A. Rideout and his late wife, Kimberly of Cape Cod, Paul H. Rideout and his wife Rita of Brighton, David R. Rideout and his wife Jean of Westwood, Charlene D. Rideout and her husband Joseph Young of Dorchester, and Charles W. Rideout, Jr. of Quincy. Cherished nana of Krystal, Jacquelyn, Michael, Charles W. III “CJ”, Francis, Casey, Alessandria and Sean Rideout. Great-grandmother of Brianna, Darby, Ava, Ryan, and Brynleigh.

She is predeceased by her eldest granddaughter, Lisa Marie Rideout and her brother Herbert Welch.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

