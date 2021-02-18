Elizabeth S. Doyle, 96

Elizabeth S. “Sally” Doyle, 96, of Sandwich and formerly of Jamaica Plain, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare.

Born in Boston on December 1, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Chester L. and Lucy (Lee) Doyle. Sally attended local schools and graduated from the Girl’s High School with the Class of 1942. Sally was a New England Telephone Operator for many years. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Family was the most important part of Sally’s life. Her five daughters were the world to her, and she was happiest when they were all with her. Sally was an independent and reliable person. Those who knew Sally, often felt that everything was alright when Sally was at the helm. In her spare time, Sally enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, playing Bejeweled on her iPad and watching game shows like “The Price Is Right!”.

Sally was loving, feisty and caring. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sally will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Sally was the wife of the late John R. Doyle, who died in 2008. She was the devoted mother of Susan Flynn and her spouse Ed of Forestdale and Florida, Kathleen Doyle of Plainville, Lee Tibbetts and her spouse Joe of Quincy, Patricia Lemke and her spouse Carl of Forestdale and Sheila Drummey and her spouse Mark of Norwood. Sally was the loving grandmother of 12, the loving great grandmother of 27 and the loving great-great grandmother of 5.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy.

Sally will be interred privately in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sally may be made to a charity of your choice.

For those who cannot gather together with Sally’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.