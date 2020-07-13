Elizabeth W. McGonagle, 84

Elizabeth White McGonagle, age 84, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, July 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, to the late John J. and Mildred F. (Kelligrew) White, she was raised and educated there. She had lived in Wollaston for the past fifty-six years, and enjoyed many summers at her family home on Gunrock Beach in Hull.

Elizabeth began her professional career in the library system at Harvard University. She then transitioned to the Dorchester Court House, where she met her husband, Francis. After raising her five children, she returned to work as a children’s library associate in Hull for over ten years.

She was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she volunteered as the wedding coordinator for over fifteen years. Elizabeth also enjoyed skiing and volunteering at Quincy Hospital and the Quincy Historical Society.

Beloved wife for fifty-six years of Francis X. McGonagle. Devoted mother of Stephen F. McGonagle and his wife Lisa of Virginia, Jane E. McGonagle Dunleavy and her husband John of Weymouth, Amy M. Cincotta and her husband John of Marshfield, Sara M. McGonagle of New Mexico, and Kenneth M. McGonagle and his wife Beth of Southborough. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

One of eight siblings, she was the dear sister of John J. White, Jr. of Minnesota, James L.V. White of Lowell, Paul F. White of Hull, and was predeceased by Joan C. White, Thomas W. White, Ann W. “Nancy” Morgan, and Patricia M. White. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 14, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.