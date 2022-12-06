Elizabeth Whelan, 94

Elizabeth “Bette” Whelan, of Hingham, MA passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 94.

The daughter of Walter and Edna Morton, Bette was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH and shortly thereafter her family moved to the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy, MA. She graduated from Quincy High School and LaSalle University where she majored in Business and upon graduation worked in Finance.

In 1955, she married David F. Whelan and moved to his hometown of Hingham, MA where she resided the rest of her life.

She was very active in her community, volunteering and working with the Hingham Red Cross, The Hingham Public Library, League of Women’s Voters, Catholic Club, The Hingham Garden Club, East School Library, The Ladies Club, Brownies, and The Hingham Senior Center. She was a familiar face at the Hingham Polling Stations where she worked elections for over 20 years.

She was a longtime member of South Shore Country Club where she golfed and bowled into her 80s. She was an avid reader and bridge player and enjoyed living at Linden Ponds for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, David F. Whelan of Hingham, MA, her brother Roger Morton and his wife, Joan her brother, Paul Morton and her sister, Patricia Morton.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy, her husband, Kevin McColgan from Darien, CT, her son, Gregory Whelan, his wife, Laurie, from Newburyport, MA, her granddaughters Jillian and her husband, Phillip Sheedy, and Jenna Whelan and Maeve Whelan.

She will be remembered by her family as extremely resilient, always ready with a quick retort and as she got older and reflected on her life, she always said, “we had a lot of good times” and she did!

Many thanks to North River of Norwell for their wonderful caregivers and Ascend Hospice who took excellent care of Bette.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Monday, December 12, 2022, 9-9:45 AM in St. Paul’s Church, 147 North St., Hingham.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 AM in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hingham.

One of Bette’s final wishes was “lots of blue flowers at her funeral” so if you are so inclined, please send flowers to Pyne Keohane Funeral Home at 21 Emerald St., Hingham, MA 02043 to be delivered on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.