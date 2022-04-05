Ellen B. Gray, 91

Ellen B. Gray (O’Grady) of Quincy, MA, died peacefully into eternal life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Fenno House Independent and Assisted Living in Quincy, MA. She was 91.

Born in Dublin, Co. Dublin, Ireland on May 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Laurence and Kathleen (Farrell) O’Grady. She immigrated to the United States with her family arriving in Boston in 1959. St. Peter’s Parish in Dorchester was home until the move to Quincy in 1977. After many years as a wife, mother, and homemaker, she went to work at Harvard University as an Administrator in their Dining Services. She loved her job and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the many students and faculty she met over the years. She was there until her retirement in 1996. Her proudest achievement was to see her sons graduate as U.S. Naval Officers from the U.S. Naval Academy (1975 and 1977).

Ellen was the beloved wife of Bartholomew J. Gray, who died in 2017. The two shared 67 devoted years of marriage. Loving Mother to sons David Gray (Captain, USN (Ret.)) (wife Mary), of Clifton, VA, Brendan Gray (Captain, USN (Ret.)) (wife Anne), of Reading, MA. Loving “Grandmom” to Corey and Chelsea Gray who she affectionately called “her little angels”.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

The Funeral Mass will be held at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. Ellen will be interred privately in Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ellen’s name to Divine Mercy Parish-St. Ann’s Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.