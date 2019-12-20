Ellen Fennessy, 91

Ellen “Ciss” Fennessy, age 91, of Quincy, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at the Alliance Health of Marina Bay Nursing Home of Alzheimer’s on December 18, 2019.

Former employee of Shawmut Bank, Boston. Ellen was born in Lismore, County Waterford, Ireland.

Dear sister of Margaret “Peg” Dempsey and her husband Sean Dempsey, Norah “Monica” D’Arcy and her husband Christopher D’Arcy of West Roxbury and James “Noel” Fennessy and his wife Evelyn Fennessy of Bourne. She is predeceased by her siblings Patrick Fennessy, Mary Kearny, John Fennessy and Kathleen Ennis. Also survived by many friends, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. West Roxbury. Saturday, December 21, 2019 visiting hours 10:00 – 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, Boston, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472.