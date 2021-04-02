Ellen J. Quigley, 64

Ellen Jane Quigley, 64, of Quincy, died March 31, 2021 at Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham surrounded by her family.

The devoted mother of Marc Quigley of Weymouth. Cherished daughter of Eleanor (Rich) Quigley of Quincy and the late James Quigley. Loving sister of James Quigley of Quincy, Stephen Quigley of Bridgewater, Annmarie Floretine of Weymouth and Kevin Quigley of Plymouth. Ellen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ellen also leaves behind her dear friend for more than 50 years, who Ellen considered her second family, Elaine Gorham of Whitman and her late husband Joseph Gorham, their daughter and goddaughter of Ellen – Brittany Gorham of Stoughton and Matthew Gorham of Middleborough.

Ellen enjoyed traveling, baking and photography. The cornerstone of her life was her family and friends, she cherished the time she spent with them. Ellen will be sadly missed by all those who blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Ellen may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park, Suite D, Woodbury, New York, 11797.