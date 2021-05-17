Ellen M. Amrhein of Hingham, Fort Lauderdale, and Quincy died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Ellen is survived by her husband Larry Belcamino. Loving aunt to Brian Ferrara and his wife Allison along with their two children of Quincy, as well as Michael Ferrara and his fiancé Alana of Quincy. Born in Boston to Guy Amrhein (owner of Amrhein’s in South Boston until its sale in the 1970s) and Barbara Amrhein, raised in Quincy with her younger sister Nancy.

Graduated from North Quincy High School before obtaining her associates degree from Aquinas. Ellen went on to have a four decade long career with the Massachusetts Senate. She worked under six Senate presidents, and was the director of Senate HR at the time of her retirement.

Ellen had a passion for people and loved providing unmatched guidance in both her professional and private life. She and her husband loved traveling and having “sips” along the way.

Later in life, Ellen and her husband Larry spent Winters at their residence in Fort Lauderdale, FL which was her favorite place in the world.

Ellen was one of a kind and had a spirit and legend that will live on through the countless lives she impacted over the years.

A private mass for family was held on May 12, and there will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements were made by Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, Belmont.