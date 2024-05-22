Ellen R. Helfrich, 79

Ellen Ruth Helfrich, RN, 79, passed away unexpectedly at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Sunday morning, May 19, 2024. Born and raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School and went on to Quincy College Nursing program and became a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years as a Nurse at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and also worked at Children’s Hospital and as a Visiting Nurse. In her retirement, she enjoyed Bingo and playing her MA lottery scratch tickets.

Ellen was the daughter of the late Alfred G. Helfrich and Catherine M. (Hoban) Helfrich. She is survived by a brother, Alfred G. Helfrich, Jr. of Jupiter, FL and her two sisters, Maureen A. Elliott of Freedom, NH and Kathleen M. Helfrich of Braintree. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours for Ellen will be held at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Funeral from the Hamel-Lydon Chapel on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy Point at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.