Ellen T. Hussey, 54

Ellen T. (Drouin) Hussey, age 54, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ellen was born in Waltham, to the late Arthur Drouin and Joan (Canniff) Nolan. Raised and educated in Falmouth, she was a graduate of Falmouth High School, Class of 1986, and Regis College, Class of 1990. She lived in Quincy for twenty-five years, previously in South Boston for several years.

Ellen was employed in the insurance industry for twenty-five years. She was a senior manager and technical services consultant for EXL and had previously worked for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston.

Ellen loved vacations in Falmouth and Maine and spending time with family and friends around her pool. She loved playing cribbage and tending to her two pet dogs, Teddy and Benji.

She also loved football tailgate parties at Gillette Stadium for Patriot games and playing women’s hockey with the Quincy Clams.

Most of all, Ellen was devoted to her family, especially her children, attending all their sporting events and supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for twenty-two years of Michael J. Hussey.

Devoted mother of twins, Olivia J. Hussey and Celia C. Hussey, Cole M. Hussey, all of Quincy, and step-mother of Julia S. Hussey of Marlboro.

Dear sister of Thomas Nolan and his wife Lynne of Connecticut.

Ellen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams St., Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.