Elliott R. Whyte, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury, died June 7.

Elliott loved his family, his faith, and his country. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran and was stationed out of Burtonwood, England during the Korean War. He and his wife would attend the reunions every year with those he served with. Mr. Whyte was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #17 for 49 years. He worked at the MBTA for many years and his coworkers nicknamed him “The Governor.” He retired from the MBTA. He was also a member of the America Legion.

He and his wife, Betty, attended St. Joseph’s Parish in Quincy Point and they sent all six of their children to St. Joseph’s Parish School. Mr. Whyte was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He was proud of his children, his 11 grandchildren and all their accomplishments. He was very supportive in helping with home improvements and always attended sporting events. He always had nice cars and was meticulous about keeping them clean. He loved vacationing down the cape in Dennis Port with his family for many years. He enjoyed listening to Irish music, especially The Wolfe Tones, he attended their concerts at the IBEW in Boston, also Danny Gill & The Old Brigade. Mr. Whyte loved yard sales and flea markets and always made the rounds whenever he could in search of a bargain. He often bought items for family or friends assuming they wanted it. In his lifetime he made a difference to countless others by his donations to the Red Cross. He donated 66 times starting in 1994; a total of 8 gallons. Mr. Whyte was a thoughtful, funny and generous man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth for their tremendous care and comfort they gave him this past year. Especially, Theresa S., Heather M, Diane C., Christina B, Danuta, Marie D., Lisa T., Dianne C., Jamie C., Immacula and Patty.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Wajcium) Whyte. Loving father of Daniel Whyte and his wife Jean of Braintree, Lisa Daly and her husband Edward of Hanover, Linda DeNeill and her husband James of Norwell, Peter Whyte and his wife Lori of Norwell, Laura Whyte of Quincy, and the late Stephen Whyte. Cherished brother of Shirley Preziosi of Winthrop, Thomas Whyte of Plymouth, and the late Audrey Johnston, Harry Whyte, and James “Buddy” Whyte. Loving “Papa” of Erica Whyte, Michelle Fontanella and her husband Dylan, Jennifer Whyte, Patrick and Jack Daly, James, Stephen and Sarah DeNeill and Sam, Chloe, and Ben Whyte and “Grand Papa” of Charles Elliott Fontanella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. The Funeral Mass will be private and burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elliott may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356.