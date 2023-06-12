Elsie J. LeVangie, 100

Elsie J. (Caliacco) LeVangie, age 100, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.

Elsie was born in Quincy, to the late Pasquale and Gemma (DeCesare) Caliacco. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1941. She lived in Braintree for sixty years.

She was employed as an inspector with the former Armstrong World Industries in Braintree for thirty years, retiring in 1986. During World War II, Elsie proudly worked at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy in the sheet metal department for two years. This allowed her to become a member of American Rosie the Riveter Association, which recognizes distinguished service as a working woman during World War II.

Active in community affairs, she was a member and volunteer with the Braintree Council on Aging, the AARP Braintree Chapter 4042, and the Red Hat Society. For over thirty years, Elsie was a member of the Braintree Sons of Italy Lodge, served as a trustee, and in 2002, Elsie and her late husband, Elmer, were voted dance winners of the King & Queen Carnivale Dance. She was a former member of the Ward 4 Club in Quincy as well as a volunteer at the former Quincy City Hospital. She and her late husband, Elmer, enjoyed Saturday night dances at the American Legion Posts in Weymouth and Braintree.

Elsie loved baseball and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for thirty-two years of the late Elmer A. LeVangie.

Devoted mother of Steven D. Comoletti and his wife Diane of Hingham, Gary C. Comoletti and his wife Judy of Braintree, and the late Beverly A. Donnelly and her late husband James.

Loving grandmother of Steven, James, Laura, Adrienne, Kevin and his wife Casey.

Much-loved great grandmother of Collin, Tyler, and Henry.

One of six siblings, Elsie was the dear sister of Jacqueline D’Allessandro of Braintree and was predeceased by George Caliacco, Mary Rykard, Eleanor Corner, and Donald Caliacco. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Monday, June 19, from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Monday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Elsie’s memory may be made to the Braintree Council on Aging, 71 Cleveland Ave, Braintree, MA 02184.

