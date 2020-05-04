Elsie R. Whitman, 97

Elsie R. (Johnson) Whitman, 97, of Attleboro, formerly of Holbrook and Quincy, died May 1.

She was born in Norton to the late Ana Wright and Charles Johnson. She and her husband, Vernon, raised their family in Wollaston and owned Whitman’s Auto Service, a.k.a. Trucks of Quincy, in N. Quincy. After retiring, they moved to Holbrook after and spent winters in FL with their RV and side-kick family cat, Bandit. Mrs. Whitman was a life-time member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston. She loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, puzzles, reading football, music, and most of all, spending time with family.

Beloved wife of the late Vernon Chipman Morse Whitman. Loving mother of Nancy Whitman McCue of Attleboro, Robert V. Whitman of Quincy, Alan L. Whitman of Hanover, and the late Judith Ellen Johnson and Warren T. Whitman. Devoted sister of Harold Johnson of Rockland, Roy Johnson of Weymouth, and the late Walter Johnson, Earl Johnson, Annie Homgren, Marie Johnson, Jean Harris, Ethel Corliss, and Arthur Johnson. Dear grandmother of Justin, Derek, Lauren, and Tom. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-nieces/nephews.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Hope Health Hospice Care for the loving care they had given Mrs. Whitman and her family during her illness over the years.

All services are private.

Interment at Knollwood Cemetery, Canton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hurley Funeral Homes.