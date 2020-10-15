Emilie McIntyre

Emilie (Schafstler) McIntyre of Quincy passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John L. McIntyre Jr. Devoted mother of Christopher J. McIntyre of Quincy and his wife the late Dr. Elizabeth Hingston, and the late Patricia Ellen McIntyre and John L. McIntyre III.

Born in Hohenlinden, Germany, she was the daughter of the late George and Anne Schafstler. Emilie was raised on a farm and was educated in Germany. She worked in the Southern Province of Germany for American, German, and English intelligence. This is where she met her husband, John and she later returned to the United States with him to start their family.

Emilie never lost the skills and talents of her younger days on the farm, and for many years grew all of her own fruits and vegetables, and made all her own jelly, preserves, and wine. Emilie authored the book “Valhalla’s Wake” in 1987 and was a member of the Writers Guild of America.

For many years, Emilie was an assistant buyer with Macy’s Department Stores. Emilie was a Gold Star Mother.

