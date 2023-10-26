Emilio A. Romano, 88

Emilio A. Romano, age 88, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Emilio was born in Boston, to the late Chiarina (Mercuri) and Emilio Romano, Sr. He was raised and educated in Roxbury. He lived in Quincy for over sixty years.

Emilio was proud to have served as a Specialist Third Class in the United States Army with the 72nd Engineer Company during the Korean conflict.

He was a longtime member of Iron Workers Local 7. Following his retirement, Emilio worked in maintenance at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.

Emilio enjoyed fishing, tending to his vegetable garden, and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, he was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Donnelly) Romano.

Devoted father of Dorothy A. Romano and Kurt Brown of Quincy, Denise M. Romano of Quincy, Michael T. Romano and his wife Cynthia of Kingston, Julie A. Morrill and her husband Brian of Whitman, Paul M. Romano and his wife Christine of Weymouth, and Gloria Mancuso of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of fourteen and great grandfather of six.

Dear brother of Roger Romano, Mary Loth and her husband Gerry, and predeceased by Daniel Romano and his late wife Estella, Catherine “Kay” Atturio and her late husband Angelo, and Lawerence Romano and his late wife Joan.

Emilio is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth.

For those who wish, donations in Emilio’s memory may be made to VNA Hospice, Fund Development Office, 100 TradeCenter, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801 or www.vnacare.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.