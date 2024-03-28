ENC Men’s Volleyball Upsets No. 7 Springfield

The Eastern Nazarene College men’s volleyball team pulled off the biggest win in program history Wednesday evening, upsetting No. 7 Springfield 3-2 at the Lahue Athletic Center. The Lions clawed back from an 0-2 deficit to claim the program’s first-ever victory over a nationally-ranked opponent.

With the win, ENC improved to 14-6 on the season. The Pride dropped to 17-4.

Springfield rolled to a 25-13 win the opening set for a 1-0 lead. The Pride then posted a 25-9 victory in the second game for a 2-0 advantage.

ENC began its comeback rally with a 25-22 win in the third game to narrow the deficit to 2-1. The Lions took the fourth set 25-18 to tie the match at 2-2 and force a winner-take-all fifth set.

In the decisive fifth game, ENC emerged with a 15-10 win to cap off the reverse-sweep.

For ENC, Alejandro Garcia Fernandez (San Juan, P.R.) had a match-high 2o kills with four aces and five digs.

Delfry Solder (Lawrence, MA), notched 11 kills and eight digs and Jacob Lotts (Mission Viejo, Calif.) had six kills in the Lions’ comeback victory.

Two players from Quincy also had big games for ENC. Jacob Zarges tallied nine kills while Aaron Huang finished with 39 assists and eight digs.

Eastern Nazarene hosts Endicott April 4 in a crucial New England Volleyball Conference showdown.