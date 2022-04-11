Enes Centofanti, 99

Enes Centofanti of Quincy, passed away peacefully at the home in which she had lived for the past 72 years on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was 99.

She was born to Carmela and Michael Agresti in Italy. When she turned 16, she moved to the United States with her family to start a new life in the North End. At 19, she met her husband Frank Centofanti, started a family, and eventually settled in Quincy when her twins were 6 years old in 1950.

In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, cooking for her family, crocheting and telling stories. Her strength and resilience not only granted her a long life but made for an excellent matriarch for her family. Her husband passed in 1972 and she developed a fierce independence that carried over into her later years. She had an affinity for spicy food, and even at a young age she enjoyed hot peppers as a snack.

Beloved wife of 31 years to the late Frank Centofanti. She is predeceased by her children John and Elia Centofanti. Survived by her grandchildren Frank Rizzo, Andrea Linderman, Jeneen Giannandrea and Lisa Centofanti; and great-grandchildren Jack, Henry and James Linderman, Gianna, John and Bianca Giannandrea, and Alexa John and Anya Hudock. Predeceased by her siblings Michael Agresti and Beatrice DiMascio and survived by her sister Adela Contrada. She is also survived by nephews Mario and Richard DiMascio, Carmen Agresti and Anthony Contrada and predeceased by nephews Albert and Joseph Agresti and nieces Linda Walker, Adela Contrada and Elaine Peak.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Enes may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.