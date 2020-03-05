Enid Lubarsky, 85

Enid Lubarsky, age 85, of Quincy entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Daughter of the late Louis and Vitey (Hymoff) Lubarsky, she was a life-long Quincy resident, graduating from Quincy High School, Class of 1952. She earned a BS Degree as well as a Master’s Degree in family counseling from Eastern Nazarene College and a Master’s Degree in early childhood education from Suffolk University. She taught at the Center School in Hanover for 31 years.

After retirement, Enid worked as food demo at BJ’s Wholesale in Weymouth and earned certificates in gerontology and elder law from UMass Boston. Besides being a life-long learner, she did volunteer work for many organizations. She was a member of Temple B’Nai Shalom in Braintree.

Enid leaves her sister and best friend, Harriet Cohen and her husband David. She is also survived by dear nephew Victor Miller, niece Allison Karsay and her husband Michael, beloved great nephew Justin Miller and great niece Mandi Miller, their mother Kim Miller, great nephew and niece Ava and Michael Karsay, as well as many caring and devoted friends.

Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Sunday, March 8 at 1 PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA.

Shiva will be observed on Monday at Temple B’Nai Shalom, 41 Storrs Avenue, Braintree from 2-4 PM and at Temple Kol Tikvah, 9 Dunbar Street, Sharon, MA 02067 from 6-9 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.