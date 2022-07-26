Enrico M. ‘Henry’ Salvaggi, 90

Enrico M. “Henry” Salvaggi, age 90, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home.

Henry was born in Bristol, R.I., to the late Ralph C. and Annie L. (Castigliego) Salvaggi. Raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950. He was a proud member of the Quincy High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was employed as a utility worker at the Mass Electric Company for forty-two years, retiring in 1994.

Henry was a veteran of the Korean conflict, having served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal.

He was a longtime active member of the Torre Dei Passeri Social Club in Quincy.

Henry was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn N. (Fostello) Salvaggi.

Devoted father of Lynne Donadio, Ralph Salvaggi and his wife Cheryl, all of Weymouth.

Loving Papa of Richard Donadio and his wife Billie Jean of Abington, Christopher Donadio and his wife Krystin of Wilmington, and Nicole Jones and her husband Dennis of Weymouth.

Cherished great-grandfather of Richard, Olivia, Gia and Jack.

Dear brother of Concetta A. Nicosia of Quincy and Louise M. Smith of Rockland. Henry is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Henry’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.