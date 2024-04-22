Eoin L. Mahoney, 35

Eoin L. Mahoney of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Quincy, MA passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024. He was 35 years old.

Eoin was born in Portland, ME to Rita M. and Dennis W. Mahoney and raised in Quincy, MA. He graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School. After high school, Eoin’s patriotism manifested itself into serving his country with the United States Marine Corps and an avid interest in US history.

Eoin was a multi-talented person, but particularly enjoyed working with his brother, Dennis, on his lobster boat. He attended Johnson and Wales University where he honed and strengthened his cooking skills.

When he wasn’t in the kitchen, Eoin enjoyed the outdoors and kept active. Exercise was very important to him, and he spent a lot of his free time in the gym or adventuring with his dog, Remy.

Eoin had a tremendous presence that complimented his generosity and kindness. He was the type to give the shirt off his back or to drop everything to help someone. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make everyone laugh.

Cherished son to Rita M. and Dennis W. Mahoney of Whitman, MA. Loving brother to Audrey Andronico and her husband David of Braintree, and Dennis Mahoney and his wife Mary of Kingston. Adoring uncle to Leo Andronico, Sam Andronico, and Jack Mahoney. Eoin leaves behind a close loving extended family in Ireland; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Beloved friend to Debbie Russell of Marshfield.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday, April 29th, from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 30th, at the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eoin may be made to the Headstrong Project, P.O. Box 412572, Boston, MA, 02241-412572.