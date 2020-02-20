Eric M. Davis Sr.

Eric Matthew Davis Sr., of Northfield, NH, passed away on February 16, 2020.

Eric was born in Boston on May 28, 1991. Eric was a great family man with a smile that could light up any room. He had a laugh that was extremely contagious and always had the best jokes. He loved his fiancé Krysta and their son EJ with all of his heart. More than anything, he wanted to make sure they lived happily together.

Eric loved his job as a tow truck driver, and he worked for a local company, Rusty’s towing, who was like a second family to him.

Family meant everything to Eric. No matter where or what anyone needed, Eric was there. He had the biggest heart for everyone he knew and did not hesitate to help anyone with anything. Eric was an amazing soul and will not soon be forgotten by anyone who loved him.

Family members include his father Rick Davis, his mother and stepfather Sheila Jankewicz and Wayne Jankewicz, his fiancée of 13 years Krysta Failla and their beloved son Eric Davis Jr, his grandfather Joseph Kawalansky, his siblings Maryanne Kawalanksy of Maine, Rose Davis and husband Nick Rodriguez of Quincy, Alicia Davis of Braintree, Christine and husband Matt Anderson of Hudson, also brother-in-law Kevin Failla. He had many aunts and uncles as well as 16 nieces and nephews that he loved very dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Rose M. Kawalansky, his pappy Donald L. Davis, his nanny Janet M. Firth and his step-grandmother Armeda Davis.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 214 Washington street in Quincy during the hours of 12pm to 4pm.

Arrangements were made by Neun Funeral Homes, New Hampshire. For an online guestbook, please visit neunfuneralhomes.com.