Erica A. Reichel, 41

Erica Anne Reichel, age 41, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Quincy, Erica was a beacon of joy, courage, strength, and love for all those who knew her throughout her life. A graduate of Perkins School for the Blind and attendee of Camp Fatima, she pursued many avenues and adventures throughout her life. Erica worked for years at the South Shore OBGYN and volunteered in the toddler daycare room of the YMCA, sharing her laughter and love of stories with many children.

She was a lifelong learner, taking lessons in golf, horseback riding, guitar, swimming, and painting. Her radio was constantly on, either playing the music she loved to sing and dance to or broadcasting the Boston Red Sox, who she cheered on each season. Erica touched the lives of everyone she met with her warmth, humor, kindness and grace.

Beloved daughter of Raymond and Kathleen Reichel. Big sister of Kenneth and his wife Sarah of Quincy. Cherished Auntie of Ruth. Loving niece and cousin to many aunts and uncles. Steadfast friend to housemates and many coworkers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family on Thursday, April 21 from 10-11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St. Quincy followed by her Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to South Shore Support Services, PO Box 890126 Weymouth, MA 02189-0003.