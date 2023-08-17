Erin P. Riley, 51

Erin P. Riley, age 51, a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Erin was born in Boston and raised in Quincy’s Germantown. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1993. She lived in Rockland for the past year, previously in Weymouth and Quincy.

She was employed as an associate for Stop & Shop on Southern Artery in Quincy for twenty-five years, retiring in 2020. She was known as the most popular bagger in the store. Many friends admitted to standing in the extra long line just to spend time with Erin and enjoy a chat.

Erin never let anything stand in the way of living her best life. As a young woman, Erin was a gymnast and made the team representing the United States in the International Special Olympics. She earned many medals at both the state and international levels. Among the many activities she participated in were bowling, golf, cheerleading, and basketball. She especially loved going to dances where she never entered a dance contest that she did not win. Erin loved to sing. Those who knew her will remember her walking along Southern Artery listening to her ‘80s tunes and singing without a care in the world.

Most of all, Erin loved her family. She enjoyed many family vacations to New Hampshire and Florida, but loved being home with her Mom the most. Their Yahtzee and Skat games were endless.

Beloved daughter of the late Helen L. (Maginnis) Riley and Frank G. Riley, Jr.

The youngest of seven siblings, she was the loving sister of Kathleen M. McDonald and her husband Robert, Donna L. Pringle and her husband Dana, all of Quincy, Mary-Beth Smith and her husband Daniel of Weymouth, Frank G. Riley III and his wife Jennifer, Paula A. Doroni and her husband Steven, all of Braintree, and Timothy P. Riley and his wife Amy of Attleboro.

Cherished aunt of sixteen and great aunt of twenty-six.

Erin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Friday, Aug. 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Erin’s memory may be made to The Arc of the South Shore, 20 Pond Park, Unit 113, Hingham, MA 02043.

After her illness, Erin resided in Rockland in the care of The Arc of the South Shore. The Riley family is eternally grateful for the love and care she received.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.