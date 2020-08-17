Ernest Cairns of Quincy died Aug. 11.

Beloved companion of the late Joan Cairns of Quincy. Dedicated parent of Karen Phillips of Quincy and Kate and her husband Andrew Mcdonagh of Weymouth. Son of the late Ernest and Ethel Cairns. Devoted grandparent to Joanie Camillo, Andrea Mcdonagh, Kyle Mcdonagh, Megan Mcdonagh, and Drew Mcdonagh.

Proud business owner of Cairns Heating and formerly E&E Heating.

Loved spending time in Naples, Florida, playing cribbage, Johnny Walker, cooking and baking, and his grandkids.

There will be a private service for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.