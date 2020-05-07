Ersilia DiRamio

Ersilia (Pasqualone) DiRamio of Quincy died May 3, 2020.

Born in Prezza, Italy, Ersilia came to the U.S. with her family in 1958. She loved gardening, cooking, knitting, and spending time with family and friends. Always a hard worker and a devout Catholic, she was a joyful, sweet, and generous woman who wanted the best for everyone and looked out and cared for those she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria Pasqualone. Loving sister of Rosa Leone of Prezza, Italy. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Domenico DiRamio. Loving mother of Sabatino DiRamio of Quincy and Lucia Murray and her husband Michael of Quincy. Cherished “Nonna” of Sarah and Brendan Murray. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ersilia’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.