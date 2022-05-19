Esther A. O’Connell, 73

Esther A. (Croft) O’Connell, of Marshfield, formerly of Quincy, Long Valley, New Jersey, and Bow, New Hampshire, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was 73.

Born in Boston on March 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late David and Helen (McDonough) Croft. Esther was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1967.

Esther began her career in Boston as an anatomical morgue assistant. In 1971 she moved to Keene, NH with her husband, Kevin J. O’Connell, and began building her family. She most loved being a mother and grandmother; a living example of how to live with grace, compassion and kindness. She especially enjoyed “sneaking” her grandchildren candy and little bowls of chocolate chips while making her famous chocolate chip pancakes. In her retirement, Esther loved family trips to Lincoln, NH where they owned a condo for 28 years. She had beautiful memories of traveling with her husband to Tahiti, Key West and San Francisco. Bermuda was her favorite place to visit, and it was there she and her husband honeymooned. They later celebrated their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary in Tahiti.

Esther was a proud friend of Bill W. for many years. She treasured the friendships she built in AA and was always willing to help someone in their time of need. She was rich in faith. Her legacy of love will continue to inspire and empower us to find the silver linings in life. The vessel is gone, but her spirit will embrace us, until we meet again.

Esther was the beloved wife of Kevin J. O’Connell of Marshfield. The two were married on June 6, 1970, in St. Agatha Parish in Milton. Together they shared fifty-two loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Kathleen A. O’Connell of Hanover and her former husband Matthew McGonagle of Hingham, Kevin M. O’Connell and his wife Christen of Andover, and the late Maureen K. O’Connell, who died in 1976. Esther was the loving grandmother of Maureen, Bridget, and Patrick McGonagle, all of Hingham, Faith and Hope O’Connell, both of Andover, Siri and Connor O’Connell, both of Pelham, New Hampshire, and MacKenzie O’Connell of Atkinson, New Hampshire. She was the dear sister of Mary Cedrone and her husband Michael of Quincy, and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Parish, Milton at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to honor her memory with random acts of kindness as you move through life.

