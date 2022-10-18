Esther Mullaney, 89

Esther Mullaney, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. She was 89.

She was born in Boston to Mary (O’Sullivan) and William Murphy and raised in Quincy. Esther graduated from Quincy High School. She later went on to raise a family, having 5 children. Her love of fashion led her to 25 years of employment at Lord & Taylor where she formed friendships and created lifelong memories.

Esther was the pinnacle of class and elegance. Whether it was family or some of her many lifelong friends, she loved having company. Her backyard in Hough’s Neck hosted one of the most beautiful views of the Boston skyline that Quincy has to offer. Esther enjoyed traveling and loved her winter home in Naples and her summer home on Cape Cod in South Yarmouth. In her spare time, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Hough’s Neck Garden Club and spent many hours at the YMCA where she enjoyed Yoga and group exercise classes.

Beloved wife to the late James Mullaney. Devoted mother of Janice Sferruzza and her husband Andrew of Pembroke, Joyce Mullaney and her partner Jay DeBartolo of Weymouth, Bernard Mullaney and his late wife Vicki Mullaney of Quincy, Kathleen Powers and her husband Edward of Weymouth and Kristine Cimino and her husband Giovanni “John” of Watertown. Loving sister of Marjorie Comoletti of Braintree, and Veronica Mormino of Quincy. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her beloved furry friends, Charlie and Lilly and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings: Richard Murphy, Theresa MacNeil, William Murphy and John Murphy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, October 24, from 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 12 PM. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Esther may be made to a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.