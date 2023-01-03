Ethel C. Koury, 85

Ethel Claire Koury, 85, of Plymouth, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 surrounded by family.

Ethel was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Cairns, wife of the late Dr. Anthony J. Koury and mother of the late Suzanne Koury Clifford. She is survived by her children, Sharon Koury Racette of Plymouth, Anthony J. Koury of Virginia, and Jennifer Koury McClory of Hanover, as well as seven grandchildren, Patrick Clifford, Lindsey Clifford, Ryan Racette, Eric Racette, Josephine McClory, Michael McClory, and Ella McClory, and one great-granddaughter, Niamh Suzanne O’Mahony.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and her passion was to make a beautiful, loving environment for her family. Born in Quincy on November 13, 1937, she grew up with her parents and siblings on Carol’s Lane. At a young age, she worked at Bethlehem Steel before marrying the love of her life, Anthony Koury, which is when her passion became her family. She raised her four children on Glendale Road in Quincy, and for many years enjoyed summers at the family camp in Plymouth where she eventually spent the rest of her life. She will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery.

Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com.