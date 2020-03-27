Ethel Frances Merrigan, 93

Ethel Frances Merrigan, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was 93.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Edward J. (1971) and Ethel M. (Lane) Merrigan (1957). Ethel attended local schools and graduated from the Jeremiah E. Burke High School with the Class of 1945. After high school, Ethel went to work for John Hancock where she retired after 40 years as an office manager.

In her spare time, Ethel enjoyed quilting and playing cards with friends. Primarily, she devoted her life, love and attention to her family; they were her universe. She especially enjoyed the annual family trips to Hyannis, Cape Cod and Lake George, New York where lifetime memories for two generations were forged. She taught her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews the value of family. Ethel was the definition of a selfless individual. Her life lessons and example are her legacy that continues through her family.

Ethel was the loving aunt of Carol McLaughlin of Weymouth, Susan Curran and her husband James, Edward Merrigan and his wife AnneMarie, all of Quincy, Patricia Stein of Bridgewater and Karen Merrigan of Weymouth. She was the loving grand aunt of Artie of Quincy, Mark and his partner Christina of Hanover, Brian of Yarmouth, ME, Stephen of Rockland, Colleen of Weymouth, Katie, Griffin, Shae, Eddie, Joey and Rachael, all of Quincy, Danielle and her fiance, Devin, of Halifax, and Jonathan of Attleboro. Ethel was the loving great grand aunt of Liv of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward J. Merrigan, Jr. (1966) and Pauline O. Merrigan (1986).

In keeping with current health concerns regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus, services will be private. Live streaming of Ethel’s private funeral service can be viewed on Monday, March 30th at 11 a.m. To watch the live stream, please return to Ethel’s obituary on www.Keohane.com and the live feed will appear at the top of her obituary.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ethel’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by clicking the link above.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ethel’s name may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.