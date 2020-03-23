Ethel J. April, 77

Ethel J. (Fleming) April, age 77, of Quincy, died March 21, 2020.

The beloved wife of 53 years to Henry J. April of Quincy. Devoted mother of Jane April-Steinmetz and her husband Paul of Quincy, Jayson April and his wife Kimberley of Pembroke and the late Jeffrey April. Sister of Robert Fleming of Quincy and the late Marie Breton and Joan Duane. Cherished Nana of Jeff and Jonathan April and Jenna Steinmetz. Ethel is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ethel was born and raised in Boston and eventually moved to Quincy where she and her husband raised their three children. She was secretary at Village Auto School for many years. Ethel loved living by the beach and loved her cat, Sammy. Ethel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her and so did her close group of friends.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, the family will have a private visitation in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will be private.

In the coming months, Ethel’s family will be planning a celebration of life where friends and relatives will be invited to attend.

Donations in memory of Ethel may be made to a charity of your choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for online condolences.