Ethel T. Sacchetti, 101

Ethel T. (O’Neil) Sacchetti, age 101, of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Royal Braintree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ethel was born in South Boston, to the late Martha (Baird) and John T. O’Neil. She was raised and educated in Dorchester. She had lived in Braintree for over fifty years.

Ethel was employed as a clerical worker for the former South Shore Bank and later worked at Braintree High School.

She enjoyed knitting and reading. Most of all, she was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Gino R. Sacchetti with whom she shared seventy years of marriage. Devoted mother of Richard J. Sacchetti and his wife Gwen of Yuba City, Calif., Arleen Licata of Cambridge, Maine and her late husband Alfred, and Michael V. Sacchetti of Miss. Loving grandmother of thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and twenty-two great-great-grandchildren.

The last of her siblings, she was predeceased by John, Alice, Fran, Dorothy and Rita. Ethel is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The Sacchetti family wishes to thank Antoinette Simonetti of Quincy for everything she has done for our mother for many years. Our mother considered her to be her guardian angel and one of her best friends. May God bless you.

In light of current events, graveside services were conducted privately at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Ethel’s memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.