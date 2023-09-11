Eugene F. Gaul, 71

Eugene F. Gaul, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, formerly of Milton, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire. He was 71.

Gino was born in Boston on Nov. 20, 1951, and was the son of the late James J. and Anna P. (Spolidoro) Gaul.

Gino was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. In his spare time, Gino enjoyed golfing, boating, smoking a big cigar and sipping on a glass of crown royal.

Gino was the beloved husband of Diane P. (DeLia) Gaul of Hooksett, New Hampshire. He was the devoted father of Shawn Gaul and his wife Shannon of Weymouth, Anthony Gaul and his partner Nicole Fuller of Stoughton. He was the devoted stepfather of Edward O’Bin and his wife Carrie of New Hampshire, Keith O’Bin and his wife Patricia of Vermont, Melissa Arroyo and her husband James of Pembroke. Gino was the loving grandfather of Cortney Gaul of Weymouth, Mitchell Gaul of Weymouth, and the loving step grandfather of Ashley Marazeline Fino, Nicholas O’Bin, Sophia Arroyo, and Angela Rose Arroyo. Gino was the dear brother of Kevin Gaul and his wife Pam of New Hampshire, the late James Gaul, the late Richard Gaul, the late Michael Gaul and his surviving wife Marjorie of Middleboro, and the late William Gaul. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Gino’s name to:

BY MAIL: Beth Israel Lahey Health, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, Brain Cancer Research, 529 Main Street, 4th Floor, Charlestown, MA 02129.

ONLINE DONATION: By visiting: https://secure3.convio.net/bidmc/site/Donation2?4902.donation=form1&df_id=4902&mfc_pref=T.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.