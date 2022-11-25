Eugene J. Raux, 97

Eugene J. “Gene” Raux, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. He was 97.

Gene was born in Boston to Mary A. (Smith) and Marcel E. Raux and raised in Quincy. He and his future wife were 1942 graduates of North Quincy High School. Gene worked in the Boston Harbor Shipyard until enlisting in the Army Air Corps. He served during WWII and later retired as a Major from the Air Force Reserves. Gene earned his associate degree. He began working at Hancock Paint where he had a distinguished career of over 30 years and retired in 1990 as the Executive Vice President.

Gene had many accomplishments; however his greatest pride was his family. Being a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather brought him great joy. Some of his happiest memories were of fishing trips to Cape Cod, traveling, and many dinners (especially Thanksgiving) with his beloved family. Gene also enjoyed blackjack and had significant luck. He was a hardworking man with incredible integrity that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His service to God and community was recognized by the award of the Cheverus Medal by the Archdiocese of Boston in 2010.

Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Mary E. Raux (O’Brien). Devoted father to Mary Ellen Raux of VA, Fr. Redmond Raux of FL, Christine Putnam and her husband Stephen of MD and the late Eugene R. Raux and his surviving wife Debra of NY. Cherished by grandchildren Danielle, Jennifer, Eugene, Rebecca, Francis, Jeffrey, Mary, Brian, Peter and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Gene and Michael Brusin, sons of his late sister, Mary Brusin. Thanks to his dedicated caregivers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 27th, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, Nov. 28th, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Elevator Fund.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.