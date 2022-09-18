Eugene P. Moore, Jr., 72

Eugene P. Moore, Jr., age 72, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Gene was born in Greenville, S.C., to the late Eugene P. and Elizabeth M. (Mullinix) Moore. Raised and educated in Quincy, he lived in Quincy since the age of three.

Gene was a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, and the Army Commendation Medal (2d OLC).

Gene was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Service for many years, working at the General Mail Facility in South Boston. He had been retired for many years. Formerly, he was employed as a laborer in the City of Quincy’s Highway Department.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-one years of Jeanne M. (Volpe) Moore.

Devoted father of Eugene P. “Gino” Moore and his wife Carrie of Dedham, Kimberly A. Newcomb and her husband Jeffrey of Hanson, and the late Kevin S. Moore.

Loving grandfather of Hannah, Samuel, Tess, Harrison, and Taylor.

Cherished great-grandfather of Thomas, Michael, and Mia.

One of five siblings, he was the dear brother of Jimmy Moore and his wife Patricia of Beverly, Paul Moore and his wife Deane of East Bridgewater, Gary Moore and his wife Michelle of East Bridgewater, and the late Ronnie Moore and his surviving wife Marla of Norton.

Gene is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, September 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene’s memory may be made to Quincy Veterans Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.