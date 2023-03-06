Eunice T. Kelleher, 100

Eunice T. (Thorne) Kelleher, of Braintree, died March 2, 2023 at the age of 100. She was formerly of Quincy, MA and Venice, FL.

Beloved wife of the late Benjamin W. Kelleher, Jr. Loving mother of Jean Mackey and her husband Robert of Quincy, Joan Conklin and her husband Mark of Dedham, and the late Benjamin W. Kelleher, III and his surviving wife Susan of Florida. Loving Grandma of Kelly, Dennis, Kevin, Christina, Brian, Melissa, Benjamin, Lauren, Jake, Julianna, Luke. Cherished Great Grandma of Aiden, Owen and Madeline, William and Alexandra, Reese, Avery and Weston, Benjamin, Gunnar and Ronan, Elliot and Isaac. Cherished sister of the late Francis and Robert Thorne. Aunt of Dennis Kelleher and Cathy Sarver of VA.

Eunice was born to James & Katherine (McHugh) Thorne on July 18, 1922 in Portland, Maine. She grew up in Portland Maine, graduated from Cathedral High School and Shaw Business School. She was employed by New England Telephone Company where she met Ben, her husband of 70 years. They raised their family on Beach Street in Wollaston where the neighbors became her lifelong friends. Later in life – during their 80’s – Eunice & Ben moved to Venice Florida where they met more friends and made more memories. Most recently Eunice was a resident at Grove Manor in Braintree. Eunice loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an accomplished pianist and artist. She excelled at oil painting, sewing and knitting. In her free time, she enjoyed a good game of bingo or cards, using her iPad to Facetime with friends and family and reading hundreds of books on her Kindle. Eunice was very involved in researching her family history. She was always very stylish and talented – sewing her own clothes, knitting her own sweaters and making her own hats. Eunice took many trips with Ben and their friends. Her favorite destinations were Ireland and Bermuda. Eunice was a devout Catholic and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann’s Church in Wollaston. As a perfect ending to a memorable life, Eunice celebrated her 100th birthday in July 2022. She rejoiced in celebrating with her family and friends. Eunice certainly enjoyed a good party! Eunice was an inspirational, strong, and fun woman who cared about everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eunice may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043 or to the Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, ME 04112. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.