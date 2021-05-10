Eva J. Huling, 96

Eva J. (Houpes) Huling, longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Nemasket Healthcare in Middleborough. She was 96.

Born in Boston on Oct. 23, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Chiros) Houpes. Beloved wife of the late William D. Huling. Devoted mother of Randolph “Randy” L. Huling and his wife Diane of Freetown and the late Paul M. Huling and his surviving wife Rosemarie of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Scott Huling and his wife Annie of Dedham, Kevin Huling and his wife Laura of N. Easton, Michael Huling and his wife Ali of Connecticut and Christopher Huling of Montana. Loving great grandmother of Sofia Huling. Dear sister of the late Thomas and Harry Houpes.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:30 AM in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree.

Services conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eva’s name may be sent to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

