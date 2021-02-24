Eva V. Iacovello, 97

Eva Vincenza (Battaglia) Iacovello, 97, of Quincy died Feb. 20.

Eva was born on Aug. 11, 1923 in Boston. The daughter of the late Grace (Delmonico) and Louis Battaglia, she is survived by her children, Janis MacDonald and husband Daniel of Quincy; and Michael Iacovello and wife Carmella of Weymouth; beloved grandsons Michael Cahill of Dorchester and Mark Cahill and wife Lisa of Braintree; and her sisters, Vincenza “Vancy” Curto of Braintree; Christine “Chrissy” Cingari of Connecticut, and Anna Manzi of Connecticut. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Michael, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Mrs. Iacovello cherished her role as Grammy to her four great- grandchildren: Michael, Emma, Cecelia and Margaret.

She attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester where her teachers placed her in the college prep curriculum, which was a rarity for women in that time period. Setting the tone for the rest of her life by putting others’ needs before her own, she decided to stay home because she was her parents’ interpreter until they learned English, as they only spoke Italian.

Mrs. Iacovello went on to work as a seamstress, and loved sharing that interest with her great-granddaughters. A child of the Great Depression, Mrs. Iacovello would never waste a thing and was an expert at darning socks with holes destined for the trash, and using every ounce of a chicken.

Her 97 years on Earth were characterized by immense gratitude and joy. Mrs. Iacovello found joy in the little things and always had a story to share. She held court at every family party with her stories, and the twinkle in her eye made it known she was telling the truth, no matter how impossible the story sounded. Her greatest love was her family: her husband Mike to whom she was endlessly devoted; her children; grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone in the family would swear they were “her favorite.” She was a grandmother to all.

Since childhood Mrs. Iacovello was an avid reader. Her favorite activity was taking road trips with her husband, especially traveling to Florida when they would meander their way visiting family and friends en route. Her wonderful sense of humor and sweet laugh will be very much missed. Being graced with Eva’s beautiful spirit for so many years was truly a gift.

Eva’s life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at Saint John the Baptist in Quincy on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10am.

Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Food Pantry by clicking online giving at stjohnsquincy.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.