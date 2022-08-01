Evange A. “Angelo” Kesaris, a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Evange was born in Epirus, Greece, to the late Antonios G. and Anastasia D. (Philis) Kesaris. Raised and educated in Greece, Angelo immigrated with his family to the United States in 1956, arriving in Quincy, where he lived for twenty-two years, before moving to Braintree in 1978.

Angelo had worked in the restaurant industry his entire life, along with his brothers, Vasilios, Spyridon, and George. They were the co-owners and operators of the famous “Clam Box Restaurant”, located on Wollaston Beach in Quincy. They opened their business in 1968 and successfully served outstanding seafood for thirty-three years before retiring in 2001.

Most of all, Angelo was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandsons, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Vivian J. (Cosindas) Kesaris.

Devoted father of Anastasia “Stacey” (Kesaris) Mazeiko and her husband Alfred of Raynham, John Kesaris and his wife Brenda of Pembroke, and Gregory “Greg” Kesaris of Braintree and Nicole Alfieri of Pembroke.

Loving grandfather of Alexandra Burrows and her husband Stephen, Angelo John “AJ” Kesaris, and twins Madison and Katlyn Kesaris. Great-grandfather of Isaac and Nathan Burrows.

Dear brother of Vasilios “William” Kesaris and his wife Mary of Quincy, twins, Theodore Kesaris and Christos Kesaris both of Quincy. He was predeceased by Spyridon “Peter” Kesaris and his surviving wife Zoi of Quincy, George Kesaris and his surviving wife Ourania of Braintree, and the late Andria A. Saxonis and her late husband Peter.

Angelo is also survived by many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, on Friday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelo’s memory may be made to Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, MA 02184 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.