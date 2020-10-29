Evelyn A. Erickson, 98

Evelyn A. (Mastico) Erickson, 98, of Quincy passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 in Quincy.

Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1939. She was a bookkeeper for Howard Johnson’s and retired after 47 years.

Evelyn was a member of the South Shore Viking Club of Braintree for 68 years. She was a past chief of the Stenkil Lodge. Evelyn served as treasurer for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Swedish Square and Compass Club of Boston, the Viking Seniors and Ladies Group, and the Stenkil Lodge of the Independent Order of Vikings. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf, cribbage, dancing, and the Boston Red Sox. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a longtime member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church.

Evelyn was married to Carl H. Erickson for 63 years before his death. She was predeceased by her brothers Roy and Robert Mastico both of Quincy. Evelyn is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Carol and John Malm of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, Nancy and Bruce Shapiro of Norfolk, Janet and Eric Guimond of Hanover, and Susan and Steve Harris of Kent, England; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grand children; sister-in-law Nancy Mastico of Quincy, brother-in-law Arthur Erickson of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.,from 12-1:30 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a graveside service at 2 PM at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.