Evelyn Ann ‘Dolly’ Volpe, 85

Evelyn Ann “Dolly” (Bell) Volpe, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully into heaven, at her home on Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 85.

Evelyn was born in South Boston on February 5, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Everett and Ruth (Snow) Volpe. She was raised in South Boston and attended local schools. Evelyn was a homemaker and also worked as a baker at the local Stop and Shop Supermarket.

Evelyn enjoyed cooking, hosting holiday dinners for family, shopping, knitting, and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful, caring woman with a great sense of humor. Evelyn was loved by all and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe “Joseph” Volpe, who died in 2006. The two married on November 29, 1958, in Saints Peter and Paul Parish in South Boston. Together they shared 48 loving years of marriage. She was the amazing and devoted mother of Corinne Volpe and Lisa M. Volpe, both of Quincy, and the cherished nana of Ryan Joseph Lynch of Quincy. Evelyn was the dear sister of Dorothy Conley and her late husband Paul of Holbrook, Karen Lynch and her husband Walter of Venice, Florida, Douglas Bell and his wife Donna of Dorchester, and Thomas Bell of Nevada. She was preceded in death by her siblings Alan Bell, Geraldine Bell, Everett Bell Jr., Cynthia O’Brien and her surviving husband Billy of New Hampshire, Jeanette Murphy and her late husband Paul, Priscilla LeBlanc and her surviving husband Richard of Quincy, Robert Bell, Gerald Bell and his surviving wife Karen of California, and Patricia DeMarco and her late husband Robert. Evelyn was the adored daughter-in-law of the late Aquilino and Rosa Chiarina (Ventresca) Volpe. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Evelyn’s funeral services will be held privately.

She will be entombed privately in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Evelyn’s name to the United States Marine Toys for Tots by visiting: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/simple/Default.aspx?sl_tc=homepage or Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting: https://t2t.org/donate/

