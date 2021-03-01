Evelyn C. Scott, 83

Evelyn Clare (McPhee) Scott of Quincy passed away on February 24, 2021 at the age of 83.

Evelyn was born in Boston where she was raised and educated.

The daughter of the late Harry McPhee and Evelyn Wall; Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Alan B. Scott; Loving mother to the late Samantha Scott; Dear aunt of Leah Shea of Quincy, Kit Walsh of Quincy, Joseph Walsh of Florida and Larry Shea of Quincy; also survived by several cousins and other nieces and nephews.

Evelyn lived in Marshfield for 15 years, and lived in Quincy for 7 years. She also lived in Ocala, Florida for 26 years where she enjoyed playing golf.

Evelyn was retired from Honeywell where she did office work. She enjoyed playing whist with her friends in Quincy senior housing and dining out at a variety of Quincy restaurants.

Burial Service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:00AM at MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

Her family is grateful to It’s Good To Be Home Inc., Evelyn’s home health aides, for the compassionate and capable care they provided to her during the last nine weeks of her life.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.