Evelyn E. Crews, 86, of Quincy, died May 1.

She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Charles L. Crews who died in 2013.

Born in Duluth, MN on March 10, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Matson) Johnson.

Mother of Daniel Crews of Pembroke, Charles Crews of Quincy, Robert Crews of Randolph, Joyce Avalon of Quincy and Judy Boto and her husband Rick of East Bridgewater. Sister of Leonard Johnson and his wife Helen of Ashland. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Her funeral and interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, will be held privately.

Assisting the family is Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

For more information, sign the family’s virtual guest book, or to leave condolence messages visit hamellydon.com.