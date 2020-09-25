Evelyn Folan, 68, of Avon, formerly of Dorchester and Quincy, died Sept. 18 after a brief illness.

Evelyn was married to the late William Reilly and is survived by 7 brothers and sisters, Mary Folan of Avon, Bartholomew Folan of Weymouth, Elizabeth Folan of Quincy, Thomas and Rose Folan of Florida, Kevin and Jeannie Folan of Braintree, Julie and Matthew Marks of Taunton and Michael Folan of Connecticut; nieces, Claire Folan, Emily Folan, Elizabeth Folan, Katie Marks and a nephew, Connor Marks. She was born in Galway, Ireland. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret (Helebert) Folan.

Ms. Folan was raised in Dorchester and attended St. Peter’s Elementary school and Cardinal Cushing High School, South Boston. She also attended Northeastern University, Boston.

She had numerous and varied interests. Ms. Folan loved to spend time outdoors riding her bicycle and walking along Castle Island. She loved music, especially the Clash. She was an enthusiastic sports fan, an avid reader and history buff and she also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Ms. Folan was quick-witted, and she possessed a marvelous sense of humor. She was a kind, intelligent, gentle, caring, creative, sensitive, thoughtful and strong woman. She cherished her family and this was truly evident in her love for her nieces and nephew. These are just a few of her many wonderful attributes. Ms. Folan will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held privately with burial alongside her parents in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements were made by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, Worcester.