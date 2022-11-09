Evelyn J. Silcox, 78

Evelyn Jane (Freno) Silcox, age 78, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Evelyn was born in Boston, to the late Samuel J. and Helen (Grace) Freno. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962, and was also a graduate of the Catherine Laboure School of Nursing.

She was employed as a registered nurse and had worked at various rehabilitation centers in Boston’s North End.

Evelyn enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

Later in life, Evelyn became involved with the art of karate, and was an accomplished black belt in the Uechi-Ryu, traditional style of Okinawan karate.

Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, especially her loving children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted mother of James L. Silcox, Jr., Quincy Police Dept., retired and his wife Ann of Quincy, Paul S. Silcox and his wife Jane of Mansfield, and the late David F. Silcox.

Loving grandmother of Kaylee, Samuel, Joseph and his fiancée Sarah, Jack, and Kerrin Silcox.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 or www.helpfbms.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.