Evelyn M. Kappler, 86

Evelyn Marie (Jesonis) Kappler, age 86, originally of Quincy and currently from Marshfield passed away peacefully in her home on March 25th, 2021.

Evelyn is pre-deceased by her husband Paul F. Kappler, her parents Julius and Mary (Costa) Jesonis and her sister Eleanor Whalen.

She is survived by her three daughters: Doreen Cunningham and her husband Brian of Pembroke, Debra Buckley and her husband Wayne of Plymouth and Marie O’Brien and her husband Steven of Wareham. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan, Robert, Laura, Stacey, Kyle, Sarah, and Erin and her great-grandchildren Shea, Sebastian, Ethan, Ashley, Connor, and Ryleigh.

Evelyn was a graduate of Quincy High School and worked at the offices of Pilgrim Laundry in Dorchester before getting married. She dedicated her life to being the loving wife of Paul for 63 years and a stay-at-home mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evelyn and Paul established their family in Weymouth where they lived for 35 years before spending their retirement years in Tarpon Springs, FL. They returned to Massachusetts in 2017, spending their final years surrounded by family. Most recently, Evelyn has been an active community member at the Village at Proprietor’s Green in Marshfield.

Evelyn will be remembered for her lifelong devotion to the Catholic Church, most recently at St. Christine’s Church in Marshfield. She loved to knit and crochet, regularly donating her handmade baby blankets to local charities. She was also a feisty competitor who enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends and family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Evelyn on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4-7pm in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Evelyn will be interred with her husband, Paul, at Bourne National Cemetery.