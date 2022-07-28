Evening Shuttle Buses to Replace Red Line Trains between JFK/UMass and Braintree Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 8-11

The MBTA announces that shuttle buses will replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service beginning at approximately 9 p.m. through the end of service from Mondays to Thursdays for two consecutive weeks, between Aug. 1–4 and Aug. 8–11.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release. “We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders.”

The MBTA continues to prioritize safety enhancements and to address track work and maintenance associated with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) directives. These evening shuttle bus diversions on the Red Line will allow work crews more access to the track to expedite this maintenance work as efficiently as possible. The upcoming Red Line project activities during these evening diversions includes tie replacement and track re-alignment work that, when completed, will allow the MBTA to remove speed restrictions along the Braintree branch, ultimately speeding up travel time for riders.

Free, accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations during these evening weekday diversions.

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.