Family, Friends To Host Benefit To Support the Family of Billy Mulkern April 20th at Florian Hall

On Saturday, April 20th, the family and friends of Billy Mulkern are hosting A Night to Benefit the Mulkern Family. The event will be held at Florian Hall (55 Hallet St., Dorchester) and kicks off at 7PM. This past fall Billy was diagnosed with clear cell carcinoma, a kidney-based cancer. Unfortunately, the cancer has metastasized requiring an aggressive treatment regimen. As a result, Billy is unable to work and will not be able to for the foreseeable future.

Widely regarded as an amazing husband, father and friend to many, Billy resides in Milton with his amazing wife Lynne and their two young boys, Joe (13) and Brendan (10). A native of North Quincy, Billy was a 1988 graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. He is the son of Ann and brother to Joe, Dan, and Sean.

In an attempt to offset the financial hardship incurred from lost wages, the Mulkern’s family and friends organized the benefit. The event will feature a DJ, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, as well as traditional and specialized raffles. Some of the prizes available are a trip to Las Vegas, tickets to see Justin Timberlake, a summer backyard package, a rental home in Falmouth, Celtics playoff tickets, numerous golf and restaurant gift certificates and several other prizes. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Any questions can be directed to mulkernbenefit@gmail.com.