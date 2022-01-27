Family Of Christopher McCallum Seeking $8M From City, Others In Lawsuit

By SCOTT JACKSON

The family of Christopher McCallum is suing the city of Quincy, the Nickerson Post and other parties for negligence and wrongful death after McCallum was assaulted outside the American Legion post in Squantum in 2019 and later died of his injuries.

The lawsuit, filed in Plymouth County Superior Court the week of Jan. 21, seeks a total of $8 million in damages for lost economic contributions, loss of consortium, and pain and suffering. The lawsuit claims the city renewed the Nickerson Post’s liquor license despite complaints about patron behavior; patrons at the post were overserved the night McCallum was fatally struck; a police officer working a detail there that night left early; and that Quincy police did not properly investigate McCallum’s death.

A spokesman for Mayor Thomas Koch did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

McCallum, age 44, of Bridgewater was rushed to Boston Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2019, when he was found bleeding and unconscious outside the Nickerson American Legion Post on Moon Island Road after police responded to a report of a large disorder. McCallum died on Jan. 28, 2019, after being taken off life support.

In November 2021, a jury in Norfolk County Superior Court found Matthew Potter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection McCallum’s death; the jury acquitted Potter on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one count of simple assault. Potter was sentenced to serve three to four years in state prison.

Matthew Potter’s brother, Steven Potter, in December entered into a plea agreement on assault charges related to other victims from that same night. Steven Potter was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, complete anger management classes, and spend two years on probation; the charges will be dropped if he stays out of legal trouble during those two years.

The Potter brothers have a sister who is currently a member of the Quincy Police Department, and their father is a retired detective. The Quincy Police Department recused itself from the investigation into McCallum’s death in the early stages of the inquiry, leaving it to State Police.

Matthew Potter is among the defendants named in the lawsuit brought by the McCallum family. Other defendants include the city of Quincy; the city’s licensing board; the Nickerson Post and its officers and director; Police Chief Paul Keenan, in his official capacity as both a member of the licensing board and chief of police, as well as in his personal and individual capacity; police officer Christopher Bulger, in his official capacity as well and in his personal and individual capacity; and the remaining four members who were serving on the licensing board at the time in 2019, all in their official capacities.

The 47-page lawsuit, which contains 32 separate counts against the various defendants, alleges that the city, “for years prior to Jan. 26, 2019…had received complaints regarding intoxicated patrons and members creating problems and disturbances on and outside of the Nickerson [American Legion] Post premises.” The city, the lawsuit continues, “never reasonably investigated reports of licensed premises violations” at the Nickerson Post prior to Jan. 26, 2019, and “continued to renew the Nickerson Post’s liquor licenses, despite complaints it had received.”

The Nickerson Post was hosting a concert on Jan. 26, 2019, which McCallum attended. Staff at the Nickerson Post, the lawsuit claims, “overserved alcohol to clearly intoxicated guests, patrons, and members.” The Nickerson Post, it continues, “was in complete chaos and was over capacity throughout the evening.” The drinks being served that evening, it adds, “were extremely strong and contained more alcohol than would reasonably be expected of a mixed drink.”

Bulger, the lawsuit alleges, was the Quincy police officer working a detail inside the post that evening, “and took no steps to address the overserving of intoxicated guests, patrons and members and the disturbances and altercations created by intoxicated patrons throughout the evening.” The lawsuit further claims that Bulger took no steps to remove individuals who were responsible for verbally attacking and physically assaulting people inside the post and that he left his detail early, “leaving no security in place for the duration of the event.”

The lawsuit states that “it was well known in the Quincy community that Quincy police detail officers frequently leave or are discharged early from detail assignments” and that the city “provided no specific training to police officers regarding the reasonable performance of a detail officer’s duties in a licensed premise.”

The lawsuit also claims that Bugler and Nickerson Post staff knew that Matthew and Steven Potter were intoxicated and impaired under the influence of drugs or alcohol that night, and that Bulger did not attempt to remove them from the premises and staff did not call the police.

The Potter brothers instigated an assault against other patrons after Bulger left the Nickerson Post, the lawsuit claims. McCallum attempted to come to the aid of a patron being assaulted by the brothers, at which Matthew Potter struck McCallum, ultimately causing his death.

The lawsuit further alleges that the Quincy police officers who responded to the scene “did not conduct a proper investigation” by, among other things, “intimidating witnesses into not identifying Matthew Potter and Steven Potter as the perpetrators, not obtaining a statement from either Matthew Potter or Steven Potter or assessing their level of intoxication or impairment, not bringing Matthew Potter and Steven Potter back to the scene or inspecting their body and/or hands for physical evidence.”

In addition, the lawsuit states that those officers who responded to the scene, and Bulger, knew the Potter brothers “were family members of a member of the Quincy Police Department and intentionally did not properly investigate their involvement in Christopher McCallum’s death.”