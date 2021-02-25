Fans Allowed Back At Massachusetts Stadiums March 22

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts will allow spectators at its large indoor and outdoor stadiums starting on March 22, after those venues had been closed to fans for more than a year.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the state would enter phase three, step two of his four-phased reopening plan effective March 1. It will enter phase four, step one, on March 22, provided public health metrics support doing so.

The move to step two of phase three on Monday means indoor performance venues such as concert halls and theaters can reopen at 50 percent capacity with no more than 500 persons in attendance. Indoor recreational spaces – including laser tag, roller rinks, obstacle courses and trampolines – can also reopen at 50 percent capacity.

All other sectors that are already open, like retail and offices, will see their capacity increase from 40 to 50 percent. Restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and will also be allowed to host musical performances. Six-foot social distancing rules will still apply in restaurants, as will limits of six people per table and the 90-minute time limit.

The move to step one of phase four on March 22 means large stadiums – those with over 5,000 seats, including Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden – can reopen at 12 percent capacity after they submit health and safety plans to the state. The move comes with the Bruins and Celtics in the midst of their seasons and the Red Sox set to open their home slate on April 1 against the Orioles.

“Opening Day is in our near future,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Thursday at a press conference in Salem.

Gathering limits will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors for event venues and public spaces on March 22 as well. Gatherings limits for private residences and backyards will remain at 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.

In addition, dance floors will be allowed at weddings and other events; exhibition and convention halls can reopen subject to gathering limits and other health protocols; and overnight summer camps will be permitted to operate.

Other phase four businesses, including bars and nightclubs, will remain closed.

During the press conference in Salem, Baker noted public health data continue to trend in the right direction. COVID-19 hospitalizations were down from 2,428 on Jan. 4 to 875 on Wednesday and the seven-day average of percent positivity on COVID-19 tests stood at 1.89 percent.

“The drop in hospitalizations and cases overall is really good news,” he said.

“Today, thanks to everybody’s commitment to wear masks, to distance where appropriate and to do their part to stop the spread, we can move forward with the reopening plan.”

The governor also noted 65 percent of residents over the age 75 have now received the COVID-19 vaccine, as have 90 percent of residents who live in skilled nursing homes and 70 percent of nursing home staff.

“We chased a whole bunch of folks early on – and got pretty decent vaccination rates out of them – who are among those who either work with people who end up getting hospitalized or who run the risk of getting hospitalized themselves,” he said.

“As we continue to vaccinate people, we will take additional risk associated with the health care system off the table.”

The state is currently using Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium as mass vaccination sites. It is uncertain whether they can be used for vaccinations once games begin.

“We’ve talked to both Fenway and Gillette about this and I don’t have a hard answer for you on that one today,” Baker said in a response to a reporter’s question. “Obviously they are important players in this vaccination effort, and we are going to try and figure that one out.”